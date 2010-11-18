SMPTE Calls for 3D Papers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.: The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is seeking proposals for scientific, academic and highly technical papers for the 2011 SMPTE International Conference on Stereoscopic 3D for Entertainment, chaired by Disney’s Howard Lukk. Proposed papers must be informational in nature and must address technical theory, research, clinical results, or emerging technologies specific to stereoscopic 3D for entertainment.



Technical topics to be considered include:



-- Novel stereoscopic and multi-view camera systems

-- Human perception factors for stereoscopic and volumetric imaging

-- Real-time depth mapping using LIDAR, time of flight and other methods

--Light-field camera systems

-- Assisted auto-edge segmentation

--Real-time 2D-to-3D conversion algorithms

-- Advances in image segmentation

-- 3D tracking software

--Visual-error tolerances

-- Video codecs for stereoscopic and multi-view transmission

-- Metrology and test methods for 3D image quality analysis

-- Emerging technologies for computer generated synthetic stereo space

-- Advances in autostereoscopic displays

-- Horizontal image translation

-- Holographic and volumetric display technologies

-- Other technologies that enhance 3D imaging



Interested parties are invited to submit a one-page abstract of no more than 150 words. Submissions must include topic heading, paper title, delivery method, a brief description of the proposed paper’s content, name of author/presenter, company, mailing address, telephone and fax number. Submissions are due no later than Feb. 28, 2011.



Authors will be notified regarding the status of their submitted abstracts no later than March 11, 2011. Electronic versions of selected manuscripts are due no later than May 2011.