SMPTE Announces Vista Project Finalists

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE, along with TimePlay Inc., has announced the trio of finalists in the Vista Project student filmmaking competition. The finalists are Ian Job from the Africa Digital Media Institute in Nairobi, Kenya; Shane Murphy from San Francisco State University; and Jon Navarro from Long Island University in Brooklyn, N.Y.

All three of the finalists will now be tasked with creating 10-minute short films that feature an interactive element where audience members can help determine the plot of the film through their smartphones with the help of TimePlay’s technology.

Two of the three finalists’ films will be selected for the top prizes, which include screenings at the TimePlay suite at CinemaCon held in Las Vegas in March and screenings in select theaters after the conference. In addition, the winning film will receive $5,000, with the runner-up receiving $2,500.