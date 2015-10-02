SMPTE and HPA Finalize Partnership

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and the Hollywood Post Alliance have announced they have finalized the plans of a new partnership.

“This is a monumental occasion for both SMPTE and HPA, two leading professional organizations serving the media and entertainment industry,” said Robert Siedel, president of SMPTE. “The new relationship between SMPTE and HPA presents many exciting possibilities, including fresh occasions for interactions and dialog, broader educational opportunities, and even richer contributions to standards development.”

Wendy Aylsworth, past SMPTE president and former senior vice president of technology at Warner Bros. Technical Operations, will serve as the SMPTE-designated member on the HPA Board of Directors. Both the SMPTE and HPA will maintain its current brand and culture.

The two organizations are already collaborating on a pair of upcoming events, including the Women in Technology Luncheon taking place in conjunction with the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in Hollywood on Oct. 26, as well as the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival on Oct. 27, also in conjunction with SMPTE 2015.