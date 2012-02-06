Sky Deutschland passes three million subscribers

Sky Deutschland hit the three-million subscriber mark near the end of 2011, adding 359,000 net customers over the year to reach 3,012,000. The operator also improved customer retention, with churn decreasing to 11 percent from 16 percent in 2010.

Sky’s Premium HD service accounted for almost a third of customers by the year end, rising over 60 percent to 974,000. DVR via the Sky Plus service did even better, increasing more than 10 times from 39,000 to 411,000. Sky Go, the operator’s multiscreen service for computers, iPads, iPhones and Xbox 360s, attracted 549,000 active users in the eight months since launching in April 2011. Sky’s full year revenues increased by 17 percent to €1,139 million.