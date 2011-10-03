Sinclair Standardizing on DASDEC-II for EAS-CAP



LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.: Digital Alert Systems has announced Sinclair Broadcast Group is using the company’s DASDEC-II EAS-CAP encoder/decoder for emergency messaging operations at all of Sinclair’s U.S. stations.



The emergency systems are being delivered to Sinclair stations along with a group-wide HD master control rebuild to future-proof against upcoming CAP mandates.



The DASDEC-II system offers a broad range of physical connections and third-party interfaces as well as easy-to-upgrade software and hardware to assist broadcasters in handling future requirements.



"We needed to replace our EAS equipment, and of the systems we evaluated, the DASDEC unit clearly was the device that would fit best into our new master control design," said Don Roberts, director of television systems, Sinclair Broadcast Group, in a press release.



The latest EAS-CAP deadline extension pushed the due date to June 30, 2012.



