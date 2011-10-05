Sinclair standardizes on Digital Alert Systems

Sinclair Broadcast Group is standardizing on Digital Alert Systems’ (DAS DASDEC-II digital EAS/CAP encoder/decoder systems across all of its U.S. stations. Optimized for each station, the DAS emergency messaging systems are being rolled out in conjunction with Sinclair's group-wide HD master control rebuild to ensure compliance with any future CAP mandates.

The DASDEC-II represents the latest generation of flexible emergency messaging technology. The system was the first acknowledged FCC-certified EAS encoder/decoder capable of receiving CAP messaging, and the first CAP alert origination solution to complete FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) conformance testing successfully under the consumer and producer designation. The system's powerful features address all current emergency messaging requirements, and its easy-to-upgrade software and proven, flexible hardware will enable broadcasters to handle future requirements.