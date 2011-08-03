Sinclair Broadcast Picks OverDrive for Automation



IROQUOIS, Ont.: Ross Video has announced the deployment of their OverDrive automated production control system to three facilities owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.



According to Sinclair, the OverDrive system was chosen for its user-friendly template building process, touch screen user interface and open architecture. “We are confident that we have given our directors a system that compromises nothing as we transition to automated news production,” said Mark Nadeau Sinclair’s director of TV production, in a press release.



The Sinclair facilities receiving OverDrive are located in Texas, Maine and Tennessee.



