Sinclair Announces Broadcast Diversity Scholarship Winners

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. announced the winners of its 2017 Broadcast Diversity Scholarship, which was established in 2016 to provide students from diverse backgrounds with the funds they needed to earn degrees in broadcast-related fields. This year’s recipients come from across the United States.

Credit: iStockphoto/Jacob Ammentorp Lund

Kaisha Young is a rising senior at Clemson University in South Carolina. A communication major, she strives for a career in broadcasting and has already begun her storytelling with organizations such as USA Today College. Previous honors include a scholarship from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

Kristyn Steward is a Penn State University student working toward a degree in meteorology with a focus on forecasting communications. She creates video and radio weathercasts on a weekly basis. Next year her forecasting will expand when she begins broadcasting the weather for C-Net, a local television station in State College, Pa.

Imani Stephens is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a degree at Arizona State University. As a student at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, she has become active in the student radio station, The Blaze Radio/KASC 1330 AM.

Pamela Ortega is a journalism and political science major at the University of Oklahoma. Minoring in Spanish, an internship with KTUZ-TV in Oklahoma City allowed her to hone her Spanish writing and speaking abilities. Ortega hopes to work for a local television station in Oklahoma City, bringing diversity and inclusivity to her community.

Gabrielle Hays is a radio-television journalism student pursuing her degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Her experience in the world of broadcasting has included anchoring and reporting for her university's campus news station and serving as a production assistant at a local affiliate in mid-Missouri. Gabrielle is an executive Board Member of the National Association of Black Journalists University of Missouri-Columbia Chapter.

Glendy Ardon attends California State University Bakersfield, where she recently completed her junior year studying communication and journalism. She was recently awarded the Top Communication Student Scholarship at her college.

Christiana Ford is a rising junior at Kent State University in Ohio. Majoring in broadcast journalism, she hopes to become a news reporter in her hometown of Detroit. Her journalism experience includes time as a reporter for Kent State University's student TV station and an internship with WDIV, a local station in Detroit.

For more information about the Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship visit http://sbgi.net/scholarship.