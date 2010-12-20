Siano SMS1530 mobile TV receiver chip wins CEA award

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) has honored Siano Mobile Silicon with an Innovations 2011 Design and Engineering Award. The company’s advanced SMS1530 receiver chip, which is aimed at the mobile DTV market in the United States, won in the category of enabling technologies. The SMS1530 was part of the Open Mobile Video Coalition’s recent mobile DTV trials in Washington, D.C.

The SMS1530 receiver chip supports the ATSC Mobile Digital TV Standard and was developed in collaboration with LG Electronics. The chip also supports FM radio and can be adapted for conditional access for pay-TV services. Other features are long battery life and the ability to target numerous mobile and handheld devices, including phones, portable navigation devices, in-vehicle TVs and portable media players. The SMS1530 is available in samples to select customers. With this chip, Siano, which has played a role in enabling mobile TV in China and Latin America, enters the U.S. market.

The Innovations Design and Engineering Awards, sponsored by the CEA and endorsed by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), honor innovative design and engineering. A panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade press judged the awards.