Shure Mics Power Grammy Broadcast

NILES, ILL.—From musical performances to acceptance speeches, the audio for the broadcast of the 59th Grammy Awards relied heavily on Shure equipment.

Maren Morris performs at Grammys

The Grammy’s audio crew paired Shure UHF-R transmitters and Axient AXT600 receivers to help ensure protection from interference. This included the use of Shure equipment at the podiums, with Shure UR1 transmitters present to support wireless microphones. Shure also provided its PSM 1000 units to be used with in-ear monitor systems.

A number of artists requested Shure equipment for their performances, like the UR2 transmitter with SM58 mic element, KSM9 condenser mic element and KSM8 dual-diaphragm dynamic. Artists using this Shure gear included Maren Morris, Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, and members of Pentatonix and Little Big Town. Beta 181/C condensers were used for acoustic pianos while guitars utilized the Shure KSM313 ribbon microphone.

The Grammys took place on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.