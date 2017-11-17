Shure Mics Power Country Music Awards

NILES, ILL.—Country music’s biggest night got an assist from Shure as the company’s wireless microphones and monitors were the product of choice for the production team.

Shure ended up providing dozens of its wireless microphones. Artists had their choice of microphones to use and they selected from the entire Shure range, including the 5575LE; the AD2/SM58 wireless; the SM58 capsule atop the UR2 handheld; the supercardioid Beta 58; the UHF-R wireless system; the condenser Beta 87; and the UR2 with KSM9 condenser mic elements.

In-ear monitoring systems also got a boost from Shure products. All wireless in-ear monitoring systems were powered by the PSM 1000, while 15 Shure P6HW units were used for hardwired in-ear applications.

The award show’s primary audio system and backline supplier was ATK Audiotek.