Shure BRH31M, BRH440M and BRH441M Broadcast Headsets



NILES, ILL.: Shure has unveiled its first full line of broadcast headsets, the BRH31M, BRH440M (pictured) and BRH441M.





The BRH31M Single-Sided Lightweight Broadcast Headset is a closed-back, supra-aural headset with an ultra-lightweight design. Key features include an adjustable headband with a cushioned temple pad; user-replaceable ear pad and windscreen; and a single-side, fixed cable with unterminated end (bare whip), reinforced with Kevlar.



The BRH440M Dual-Sided Broadcast Headset is a closed-back, circumaural headset for superior sound isolation from background noise. Key features include an ergonomic, adjustable headband with premium padding; a single-side, detachable cable with unterminated end (bare whip), reinforced with Kevlar; flip-up mute function deactivates the boom microphone when raised vertically away from the mouth; and a user-replaceable cable, ear pads, and windscreen.



The BRH441M Single-Sided Broadcast Headset also offers superior sound isolation from background noise, while keeping one ear open to the surrounding environment. Key features include an ergonomic, adjustable headband with premium padding and cushioned temple pad; flip-up mute function; single-side, detachable cable with unterminated ends (bare whip), reinforced with Kevlar; and a user-replaceable cable, ear pads, windscreen, and temple pad.



All headsets in the line feature a dynamic, cardioid microphone that delivers natural, very intelligible vocal reproduction. Additionally, a flexible boom microphone pivots 270 degrees for left or right side wear and precise positioning.



All three models carry a two-year limited warranty and will be available for purchase from select retailers in mid-2012.



Prices: $199, $249, and $299 (BRH31M, BRH441M and BRH440M, respectively)



