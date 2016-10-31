Sherwood Baptist Church Goes All In With Panasonic

NEWARK, N.J.—The Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, Ga., went for a complete upgrade to its A/V system with a single provider, Panasonic. The church recently put in Panasonic video gear that included the P2 HD camcorders, 4K and HD pan/tilt/zoom cameras, and the AV-HS6000 2ME production switcher.

The Panasonic gear is primarily used for Sherwood’s weekly morning and Sunday evening services. Three AJ-PX380 shoulder-mount camcorders are used in the sanctuary, and two AJ-PX230 handhelds are used both on and off tripods near the altar stage. Three AW-HE130 PTZs are positioned on the balcony face, while the 4K AW-UE70 is mounted over the main stage; all four PTZs are controlled by a single AW-RP120 remote camera controller.

The HS6000 production switcher manages all of the live broadcast feeds to the church’s large projection screens, as well as additional rooms set-up for remote worship.

Sherwood Baptist features its own production company, Sherwood Pictures, which has used Panasonic equipment in the past for both filming live services and producing Christian-themed dramatic films “Facing the Giants” and “Fireproof.”