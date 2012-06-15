Seven Network upgrades Enterprise sQ News, Sports

Australian free-to-air broadcaster Seven Network, has upgraded its Quantel Enterprise sQ News and Sports fast-turnaround production systems to the latest V5 software and HD capable hardware.

The upgrade prepares Seven Melbourne for a future transition to HD broadcasting. The upgrade delivers comprehensive, scalable file-based workflows and the ability to handle SD and HD material simultaneously.

"We have been using Quantel systems in both news and sports operations in Melbourne for eight years now," said John Albiston, technical services manager at Seven Melbourne.

In addition to the latest software and HD hardware, the News system upgrade expands the operation with sQ Record and sQ Load applications handling video and file ingest, and MOS integrated sQ Play applications for playout. Extra sQ Edit desktop editing applications have also been added to handle the increased workload.

Seven Melbourne's Sports system also has been upgraded to Version 5 and expanded with additional sQ Record, sQ Load and sQ Play applications and three further sQ Edit editing applications, increasing the ingest, editing and playout capabilities.