Seven metrics shed light on the quality of experience of OTT video viewers, says Danny Wilson

What stands between the source of streaming Internet TV and the OTT viewer? That is the question, says Danny Wilson, president and CEO of Pixelmetrix. Unfortunately, the answer is not so simple to determine. In fact, it can be anyone’s guess, Wilson says.

Pixelmetrix has defined seven metrics to define the quality of the OTT experience regardless of uncertainty over shifting factors like network traffic patterns and the number of networks OTT content must traverse to reach the viewer.

In this the second of a two-part podcast interview with Wilson, the founder of Pixelmetrix discusses assessing the quality of experience of OTT viewers, how economics are shaping the evolution of Internet video and how new technologies like adaptive bit-rate optimization and more efficient encoders are shaping the equation.