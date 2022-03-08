SDVI To Spotlight Latest Rally Media Supply Chain Platform Developments At 2022 NAB Show

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—SDVI will feature its latest media supply chain optimization developments, including net-zero emissions, and new additions to its Rally platform at the NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas .

Making its first public showing will be Rally Insight, a data analytics and visualization service, introduced in fall 2021. Rally Insight offers interactive charts and dashboards to bring supply chain data to life. Rally Insight helps supply chain operators quickly identify issues in their supply chains, find areas in need of improvement and better grasp how their infrastructure is being used, SDVI said.

SDVI also will highlight its partner ecosystem at the convention. A total of 50 application services will be available on demand via the Rally media supply chain platform. Fourteen new partners have joined the platform since the beginning of the year, it said.

The company also will spotlight its Net-Zero supply chain efforts, a part of its sustainability program. The program offsets emissions from the operation of the Rally platform and the emissions of third-party application services running on the platform to achieve carbon neutrality, it said.

See SDVI at NAB Show booth W4711.