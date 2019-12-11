Screen-Based Content to Be Challenged by Internet of Senses

STOCKHOLM—By 2030, simply watching something on TV, or any screen-based platform, could be so 10 years ago; instead, consumers may be able to enjoy content that engages all of their senses: sight, sound, taste, smell and touch.

Credit: Ericsson

This is according to the ninth edition of the Ericsson ConsumerLab Hot Consumer Trends report, which takes a close look at the developments and potential uses of the Internet of Senses, and how consumers believe it will be put to use.

According to Ericsson, the Internet of Senses will be enabled by things like AI, VR, AR, 5G and automation. With these capabilities, consumers predict that by 2030 the Internet of Senses’ multisensory experiences will be a strong competitor to screen-based experiences, with the expected immersive entertainment offerings predicted to be “almost inseparable from reality.”

“We’re talking about a shift from current smartphone-based internet connectivity to immersive experiences resulting from our senses being connected,” said Dr. Pernilla Jonsson, head of Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab and co-author of the report.

The report specifically details 10 consumer trends for 2030 based on Internet of Senses:

59% of consumers believe that VR glasses will be able to present a map just by thinking of a destination;

67% believe they will be able to mimic anyone’s voice by using a microphone;

45% predict a device that can digitally enhance what you eat and how it tastes;

About six in 10 respondents thought they will be able to digitally visit forests or other environments and experience their natural smells;

More than six in 10 think that smartphone screens will convey the shape and texture of digital icons and buttons they are pressing;

Virtual reality games will be indistinguishable from the real world, according to seven of 10 respondents;

Half of respondents think news reporting services will have extensive fact checking features to eliminate “fake news;”

Half expect privacy issues to be fully resolved;

Six in 10 believe that Internet of Senses will make society more environmentally sustainable; and

45% of consumers anticipate digital malls that can utilize all five senses while shopping

Read the full 10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030 report via Ericsson.