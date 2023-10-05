Scottish Production Company QTV Taps Ross to Enhance Live Broadcasts

OTTAWA, Canada—Scottish production and outside broadcast facilities provider QTV has worked with ES Broadcast and Ross Video to enhance its sports broadcasting capabilities.

The company, which counts the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), The New York Times, BBC, European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and World Archery among its clients, produced more than 500 events and outside broadcasts in 2022.

It also is the production partner of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and has delivered coverage of 180 cinch SPFL Premiership matches a season. QTV also manages the league’s post-production, world feeds and streaming distribution.

In October 2022, it facilitated the introduction of and now hosts the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operations center for the Scottish Football Association.

Working with ES Broadcast, a principal technology partner of Ross Video, QTV overcame a challenging implementation of video routing and switching. ES Broadcast identified Ross Video products to form QTV’s standard technology complement, including Ross’ Ultrix routers, Carbonite switchers and openGear infrastructure.

Among QTV’s key growth milestones:

In 2017, QTV initiated services for the SPFL with new broadcasting equipment.

Adoption of a remote production model by 2020, securing a multi-year contract with the SPFL.

Launch of custom remote engineering vehicles for efficient broadcasting.

In 2022, QTV relocated to Clydesdale House, a facility purpose-built for remote production, increasing its production capacity.

By 2023, QTV will have further expanded its facilities to meet growing demands.

The collaboration among the three companies has helped QTV increase revenue, growing from $2.1 million in 2018 to $6.4 million in 2023 as well as expand its workforce from nine to 45 people.

"Our partnership with Ross Video and ES Broadcast has been a game-changer for us at QTV,” said QTV CTO Gareth Gordon. “Their cutting-edge solutions have not only allowed us to produce top-quality content but have also been instrumental in our expansion and success in the sports broadcasting sector. Their exceptional support and innovation are invaluable to our operations, and we look forward to many more years of successful cooperation.”