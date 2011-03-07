Schmidt Chooses Sachtler SOOM to Support 'Science Outsiders'



Producer/director Daniel Schmidt and ColorBurn Productions have again chosen Sachtler to support their new documentary series, "Science Outsiders," about NASA's search for the origins of life.



"We are shooting in some really cool locations -- from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, to vast cave complexes in Italy, glaciers high in the Canadian Rockies and at Yellowstone's famous hot springs," explains Schmidt. "We will be moving around a lot and need to travel with as little equipment as possible, and know that what we carried would perform as needed.



"I chose Sachtler's SOOM with the FSB 6 head because I knew I would get great support for various DSLR camera set-ups -- long lenses, dolly sliders, rail systems with matte box and follow focus, and external monitors," Schmidt adds. "The Sachtler FSB 6 head combined with the SOOM gives me a rock solid unit that handles a variety of set-ups and literally becomes three tripods in one. The whole system packed in the specially designed Petrol Bag carrier is the perfect traveling solution for this production."



