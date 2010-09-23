Satellite Update - Sept. 23, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00722:
- • The FCC granted Intelsat North America LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to perform the telemetry, tracking and telecommand functions with Intelsat 802 as necessary to execute end-of-life maneuvers boosting the satellite to a disposal orbit above the geostationary arc.
- • STA was granted to XM Radio and Sirius XM Radio to continue to operate satellite digital audio radio service terrestrial repeater systems. The FCC release did not specify markets or EIRP levels.
