Satellite Update - Sept. 10, 2010
- •Intelsat North America LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift C- and Ku-band satellite Intelsat 706 to 72.1 degrees east longitude (EL) using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also authorized to temporarily provide Fixed-Satellite-Service (FSS) from that location using 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, and 12500-12750 MHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and the 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space).
- • Sirius XM Radio was granted STA for 180 days to continue to operate two terrestrial satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) repeaters with an EIRP of 800 watts at the Delphi plant in Kokomo, Ind., and also two repeaters in Detroit, Mich. with an EIRP of 2,000 watts. One of the Kokomo repeaters will use 2320-2332.5 MHz and the other will use 2332.5-2345 MHz. Both Detroit repeaters will use 2320-2332.5 MHz. All of these frequencies are in the SDARS band and assigned for the exclusive use of Sirius XM.
