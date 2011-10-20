Satellite Update – Oct. 20, 2011



Information on these actions is from FCC Report SAT-00815.



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted ESES Americom's request to extend the authorization for AMC-1 operating on conventional C-band and Ku-band frequencies at 103 degrees west longitude (WL) for another five years, until October 16, 2016. AMC-1 was launched on September 8, 1996. By the time its authorization expires, this Lockheed Martin A2100 spacecraft has already been in operation over 15 years! The A2100 has been extremely reliable. SES Americom was also granted authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to place AMC-1 into a disposal orbit at the end of its operational life.

The only application listed in last week's FCC Report SAT-00814 was a request for STA from EchoStar Corporation to operate and continue to conduct TT&C with EchoStar 3 at 61.45 degrees WL using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) for 180 days, the maximum time allowed under a STA.



