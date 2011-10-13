Satellite Update – Oct. 13, 2011



From FCC Report SAT-00813:



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with a condition, Intelsat License LLC's request for special temporary authority (STA) to continue operating the telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations with Intelsat 706 necessary to maintain it at 72.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat also received STA to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from this location using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 12.5-127.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).

•It appears that Galaxy 15 will be returning to its original location at 133.0 degrees WL. The FCC granted Intelsat's application for STA to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Galaxy 15 from 133.1 west longitude (WL) degrees to 133.0 degrees WL and said that when the spacecraft arrives at 133.0 degrees WL, Intelsat could then resume operations in the 3700-4200 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands, subject to the terms of its original permission grant. (As you may recall, Galaxy 15 was a "zombie-sat" that drifted east out of control across the geostationary arc with its transponders were still operating. It finally "rebooted" and ground controllers were able to regain control.)

•Intelsat also received STA to 60 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to maintain Galaxy 26 at 50.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is authorized to continue to temporarily provide fixed satellite services via Galaxy 26 using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) on an unprotected, non-interference basis.

•The FCC granted XM Radio LLC STA to activate the communications payload and conduct in-orbit performance testing of XM-5 at 85.15 degrees WL using 2320-2345 MHz (space-to-Earth).



(See RF Shorts in this Report for links to articles about Anik-F2's loss of Earth pointing.



