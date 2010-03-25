Satellite Update - March 25, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00674 [PDF]:
- • The FCC granted PanAmSat License Corp special temporary authority (STA) for 14 days to perform the tracking, telemetry and telecommand (TT&C) functions necessary to boost Intelsat 4 to a disposal orbit of the geostationary arc at the end of its life. PanAmSat received STA to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 25 at 31.5 degrees west longitude (WL) using conventional C-band frequencies. PanAmSat is authorized to use 6419.0 MHz, 5850.5 MHz, 4198.5 MHz and 3630.0 MHz for TT&C operations.
From FCC Report SAT-00673 [PDF]:
- • Globalstar Licensee LLC amended a pending application for modification of its 1.6/2.4 GHz mobile satellite service (MSS) license. Globalstar reported that its planned second-generation satellites will be registered with the ITU by France rather than the U.S. As a result, Globalstar amended its application to withdraw its request for launch and operating authority for the second generation satellites and requested authority to continue to use its U.S. licensed first generation satellites in the currently authorized 1610-1618.725 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 2483.5-2500 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands until these satellites are retired and replaced with the second generation French-registered satellites.
