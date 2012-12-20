Satellite industry expands interference-prevention initiative

The international satellite communications industry has expanded an interference-prevention initiative that provides earth station type-approvals testing through a recognized technical framework.



The expansion, which doubles the size of the industry network of authorized test entities worldwide, is in response to growing demand for high-performance satellite communications equipment.



“The private and public sectors are increasingly requesting type-approved earth stations,” said David Hartshorn, secretary general of GVF, the U.K.-based non-profit association of the global satellite communications industry. “The addition of authorized test entities in three major regions will enable the industry to test an unprecedented number of products and determine whether they are compliant with industry specifications.”



The authorized test entities will apply a procedure that defines the set of standard tests an antenna or earth station manufacturer must perform to apply for Type Approval from satellite operators.