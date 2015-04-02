RUSHWORKS Creates New HD Facility for City of Denton, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS – RUSHWORKS recently completed a facility design and upgrade for the City of Denton, Texas. RUSHWORK previously had performed two upgrades for the city in 2010 and 2013.

This latest makeover was a request by the city to a full HD production and playback, so RUSHWORK did a redesign of the workflow to include its A-LIST SD/HD BROADCAST Automation and Streaming System and a VDESK PRO 8 Integrated PTZ Production System.

RUSHWORKS gutted the control room and rebuilt it around a 40x40 matrix routing switcher, with wall-mounted multiviewers and arm-mounted touch screen interface monitors for A-LIST and VDESK. The job was completed in five days.