Rural Australians to get free DTV via satellite

Ericsson has signed a new five-year frame agreement with Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, to bring digital television to rural Australians via satellite technology.

About 247,000 Australians living in rural communities are currently unable to access the same free-to-air digital TV experience as their urban counterparts.

As Australia undergoes the switch from analog to digital free-to-air TV, the Australian government is funding the new satellite service in remote areas where free-to-air digital TV can’t be received by TV antennas. Australian households in these “digital black spots” will benefit from the initiative.

The system uses a range of Ericsson headend equipment including MPEG- 4 AVC EN8190 HD and EN8130 SD encoders, Reflex statistical multiplexing for channel bit rate allocation and management, and nCompass control and monitoring.