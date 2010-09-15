RTR purchases Enterprise sQ server-based production system

RTR, Russia's national TV channel and a subsidiary of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Company, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ system to handle all of its in-house production needs. At the beginning of this year, RTR purchased three Quantel sQ Edit Plus HD craft editors to take over the post production and has now ordered two HD-ready sQ servers with 600 hours of storage to integrate the sQ Edit Plus craft editors into an Enterprise sQ server-based production workflow, scheduled to go live later this month.

The system is integrated with Quantel sQ Record and sQ Play ingest and playout applications and will also incorporate an sQ Edit desktop editing application and connectivity to enable a Final Cut Pro editor to integrate fully with the Quantel workflow.

