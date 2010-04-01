RTDNA@NAB to bid adieu to Las Vegas

This year, RTDNA@NAB, April 11-14, will offer a full schedule of educational sessions devoted to various aspects of news coverage on all platforms as it says goodbye to Las Vegas. The event will be the last of its kind. Next year, the association will hold a joint convention with the Society of Professional Journalists.

Organizers are planning a full schedule for the event’s NAB swansong, including 35 educational sessions and special events, including the Paul White Award Ceremony and Reception. This year’s honor, which recognizes an individual's lifetime contributions to electronic journalism, will be presented to Steve Kroft of CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

A special highlight of this year’s RTDNA@NAB will be an intensive day of learning with Al Tompkins, of the Poynter Institute, and photojournalist Les Rose.