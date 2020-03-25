Ross Video Temporarily Shuts Down Manufacturing as Coronavirus Precaution

OTTAWA—Ross Video’s factory in Ontario, Canada, is voluntarily shutting down for two weeks in an effort to help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the company announced on Wednesday, March 25. The shutdown is scheduled to last from March 25-April 8.

This decision comes as the Canadian government has mandated that all “non-essential” businesses close as a method of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Ross says that it does fall into the category of an “essential business” as defined by the government, but has decided to shut down anyway “to both protect our staff and do our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. We believe that the two-week shutdown period will not place undue hardship on our clients.”

During the two-week closure, no new products will be shipped, though new orders will continue to be accepted and delivered in priority sequence when manufacturing resumes. Ross’ order management staff will be contacting customers with back orders in the upcoming days to confirm expected shipment times, Ross says. If needed, emergency spare parts are available from Ross’ globally located spare depots.

Other parts of the Ross business will continue to operate remotely during this time. This includes Ross’ technical support team, sales staff, solution architects and demo artists.

“We would like to reassure our customers and business partners that we will do everything possible to support you through the weeks and months ahead and that we will be as proactive as possible in communicating product availability,” Ross said in the announcement.