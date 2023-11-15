Rosenworcel Proposes Regulatory Incentives to Promote Local Broadcast Journalism

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is circulating a proposal that would provide incentives to local TV and radio stations that invest in and prioritize local programming.

“There’s something special about when you hear a local voice on the airwaves or see a familiar face on your television set in the evening. Over time we’ve come to trust those voices and they provide an important service to these communities,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “We want to recognize that dedication when it comes time for license renewals and transactions and this proposal does just that.”

Although details have not been released, the NPRM would allow the FCC to prioritize the processing of applications for license renewal or for assignment or transfer of license filed by radio and TV broadcast stations that provide locally originated programming.

The NAB applauded the move.

“The FCC is right to acknowledge the vital role local broadcast stations play in connecting and informing their communities, especially at a time when misinformation runs rampant online and newspapers are shuttering, local broadcasting remains one of the most trusted sources of news and information, NAB spokesman Alex Siciliano told TV Tech sister brand Radio World. “We look forward to learning more about this proposal.”