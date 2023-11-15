Rosenworcel Proposes Regulatory Incentives to Promote Local Broadcast Journalism
FCC Chairwoman circulating proposal that would give license renewal priority to stations investing in local programming
WASHINGTON—FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is circulating a proposal that would provide incentives to local TV and radio stations that invest in and prioritize local programming.
“There’s something special about when you hear a local voice on the airwaves or see a familiar face on your television set in the evening. Over time we’ve come to trust those voices and they provide an important service to these communities,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “We want to recognize that dedication when it comes time for license renewals and transactions and this proposal does just that.”
Although details have not been released, the NPRM would allow the FCC to prioritize the processing of applications for license renewal or for assignment or transfer of license filed by radio and TV broadcast stations that provide locally originated programming.
The NAB applauded the move.
“The FCC is right to acknowledge the vital role local broadcast stations play in connecting and informing their communities, especially at a time when misinformation runs rampant online and newspapers are shuttering, local broadcasting remains one of the most trusted sources of news and information, NAB spokesman Alex Siciliano told TV Tech sister brand Radio World. “We look forward to learning more about this proposal.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.