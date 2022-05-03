Roku Unveils New Ad Solutions at Its First In-Person NewFront

SAN JOSE, Calif.—At its first in-person IAB NewFront, Roku, Inc. unveiled a number of new advertising solutions that the company said will create a better TV advertising experience for marketers.

The NewFront announcements included new shoppable ad experiences in OneView, new collaboration with Microsoft, and new Roku Originals and Roku Brand Studio programs.

During the NewFront, Roku cited Nielsen data showing that for the first time ever, streaming devices surpassed legacy pay-TV in weekly reach among adults 18-49 in the U.S. in Q1 2022 and stressed that the new ad solutions would help marketers accelerate their shift to TV streaming.

“Our mission is to create a better TV streaming experience for everyone,” said Alison Levin, vice president, ad revenue & marketing solutions, Roku. “Marketers turn to Roku for data, commerce, and measurement tools that they can’t get anywhere else to accelerate the shift of ad dollars to TV streaming. This upfront, TV starts here.”

As part of the Roku’s NewFront presentation Roku unveiled new Roku Originals in the drama & comedy, lifestyle, and reality & competition genres and announced a number of renewed titles.

Renewed titles include “Die Harter,” starring Kevin Hart, “Most Dangerous Game: New York,” starring David Castañeda and Christoph Waltz, “Children Ruin Everything,” starring Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams, and “Chrissy’s Court," starring Chrissy and Pepper Teigen.

New titles include “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, “SLIP,” starring Zoe Lister-Jones, “The Great American Baking Show,” starring Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, “Honest Renovations,” starring Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis, and new lifestyle shows starring Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Christopher Kimball.

For the Roku Brand Studio, Roku announced:

“The Short List,” in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which will bring brands into 12 short-form films.

“Roku Recommends” will return for a second season on The Roku Channel in September. Roku also revealed an exclusive partnership with Variety to share the Top-10 Roku searches each month.

Weekly Shows help viewers find the best in streaming from pop culture (“The Pop-Off"), social media trends (“In Case You Missed It”), and fun DIY projects (“Live and Let DIY”).

For the OneView streaming ad platform, Roku announced a number of improvements, including:

Roku announced a new program for retailers to pair shoppable ads with Roku Pay to sell the products they carry, right from ads on the TV screen.

Microsoft Audience Insights: An industry-first collaboration with Microsoft to explore how TV advertising - both linear and streaming - impacts online searches.

Recent launches of Dynamic Linear Ads, Roku’s Advertising Watermark, Roku’s clean room, and an expanded measurement partner program with Marketing Mix Modeling.