RFS Antennas to be Added to One WTC

MERIDEN, CONN.—According to Radio Frequency Systems, the Durst Organization has placed an order for RFS antennas as part of an installation of a terrestrial broadcasting system at One World Trade Center. These RFS PEP antennas feature Variable Polarization Technology, which will reportedly enable broadcasters to set customized polarization ratios, independent of other broadcasters.





RFS began working with the Metropolitan Television Alliance (MTVA), the Durst Organization and independent broadcasters on UHF and VHF trial arrays at One WTC last year. The goal, according to RFS, was to demonstrate how the system and venue would perform in delivering terrestrial TV services to New York City’s entire coverage area.

After what RFS calls successful results, the installation of the company’s PEP40E variable polarization UHF array antennas, along with a 662-16D circularly polarized VHF array antenna, is the next phase of the plan. The order also includes radiation pattern testing at the RFS antenna test range and on-site installation supervision services by RFS field engineers.

Installation is planning to begin this summer, says RFS.

Durst previously announced that broadcasters CBS, PBS and NBCUniversal-owned WNBC and WNJU would be located at One WTC.