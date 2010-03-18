RF Shorts: Other Items of Interest - March 18, 2010



Dave Burstein of dslprime.com had one of the first detailed reviews of the National Broadband Plan and followed up with the FCC to try and get answers to some questions he had about the Plan. In his posting Broadband plan, 4 a.m. Tuesday, he concludes the plan will result in a "$5 to $10 per month increase in the cost of broadband for many—probably most—families. He cautions that "the relevant parts [of the National Broadband Plan] are vague and obscure, so I may have errors here."



I had to include one story this week that wasn't about the National Broadband Plan. This one is from the article Radio station, a lifeline in quake-stricken Chilean town in the Kuwait Times.



It describes how Roden Arevalo Parada, the manager of Constitucion's only news radio station, 100.5 FM Radio Nuevo Mundo, hauled equipment three blocks from the station's quake-damaged studio and set it up on a bench outside town hall, where Mayor Hugo Telleria let him plug it into the city hall's emergency generator. He ran an antenna up a flag pole and began broadcasting. He said the station was heard from Iquique to Punta Arenas along the Chilean coastline. The article has many moving stories about his broadcasts and a picture of his equipment on the bench. I think the box under the bench below the mixer is the FM exciter, but it's hard to tell.



Commenting on the broadcast, Arevalo said, "Radio has momentarily recovered the place of importance that it had back in the old days."



