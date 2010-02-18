RF Shorts: Other Items of Interest - Feb. 18, 2010



How long will it be until cell phones can be used on flights in the United States? RIA Novosti reported Russian airliner Aeroflot to lift ban on in-flight calls. Aeroflot planes will use a micro-cell to create a local GSM network inside the aircraft to minimize interference to aircraft electronics. The article said that Delta, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates Airlines, Ryanair and other airlines offer in-flight mobile service through Swiss communications company OnAir and Norway's Telenor Mobile Aviation.



In a previous RF Report I described the work Harris employees were doing in Haiti to restore communications. They are back in the United States and Harris has posted details of their work on the Harris Helping Haiti web page. Sleighton Meyer's blog outlining the Harris crews' twelve days in Haiti is available on the Harris Haiti Relief Update from the Field page. The UN News Service provides an updated report on ITU's work to restore communications in its Feb. 16 article Communications between 'first responders' in Haiti to be strengthened.



