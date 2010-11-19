RF Shorts - Nov. 18, 2010



In the New York Times Business Day article Solar Storm Risks Bring Disaster Plans, Henry Fountain describes the possible danger arising to electrical distribution systems from a massive solar storm and the steps that Con Ed is taking to avoid such damage, including the use of blocking devices on existing transformers.



The Consumer Electronics Association news release CEA Commends Obama Administration on Release of 115 MHz of Spectrum has the confusing subheading "Unlicensed Spectrum to Drive Innovation." The release includes this statement from CEA president/CEO Gary Shapiro, "We will continue to work with President Obama as he implements his pledge to nearly double the amount of available commercial wireless spectrum over the next decade. We also look forward to working with Congress to incentivize commercial broadcasters to relinquish their current underused spectrum and participate in spectrum auctions." The irony is that implementation of the National Broadband Plan's recommendation to take 120 MHz of spectrum from TV broadcasting will leave the most densely populated parts of the country with no channels except possibly low-band VHF channels 2-6 for unlicensed white space devices.



Mainebiz senior writer Jackie Farwell has a nice article about George Harris and his partner at Micronetixx company, Signal repeaters - A pair of antenna technology entrepreneurs starts over in Lewiston. There are a number of pictures of the plant and people working on antennas.



Your comments and news items are always appreciated. Email me at dlung@transmitter.com.



