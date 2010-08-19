RF Shorts – August 19, 2010



Science and technology Web site Physorg.com posted an article by Lisa Zyga describing how Giant nets could remove orbiting space junk. The article says Star Inc. president Jerome Pearson, speaking at the annual Space Elevator Conference, predicts that, "over a period of seven years, a dozen of Star Inc.'s Electrodynamic Debris Eliminator (EDDE) vehicles could potentially capture all 2,465 identified objects over 2 kilograms currently floating in low Earth orbit." Obviously there are complications, as the article explains.



We previously reported on Ludwig Enterprisesplans to offer nationwide mobile audio service via mobile DTV. Last week Ludwig announced its "TheOne" receiver will utilize Linux as its base operating software, allowing applications from other developers to operate in the radio. This week Ludwig announced The Consortium, Inc. agreed to purchasing its technology for deployment in Mexico. Do any readers know what U.S. stations are testing or are planning to broadcast Ludwig's material? Other than a short note that their system is compatible with Harris Broadcast's ATSC mobile DTV equipment, I could not find information on that in any of the Ludwig releases or on their web site.



While probably nothing new for most transmitter engineers, you might find CNET photographer Sarah Tew's photo essay On top of the world with a wireless antenna engineer amusing. What is that person in the center of photo #6 doing? It's very bizarre!



