Revised EAS Regs Take Effect Next Month



The revised EAS rules take effect on April 23.



The regs codify the obligation to process emergency messages in the Common Alerting Protocol and also eliminate outdated portions of the commission’s EAS rules.



The action comes just in time as broadcasters must have operational CAP-compliant encoders/decoders at their stations by June 30.



Both FEMA and a group of EAS equipment suppliers had asked the FCC to reconsider its decision to defer text-to-speech conversion for a separate proceeding. That doesn’t seem to have happened based on yesterday’s Federal Register notice, which triggered the effective date.



-- Radio World