Report: Quarter of Younger Viewers Watch TV Exclusively Online

Click on the Image to Enlarge



SAN JOSE, CALIF.—The viewing habits of those under the age of 35 have been a key area of interest for broadcasters as online and streaming platforms become more prevalent, and a recent study by Adobe Digital Insight reveals that the move away from traditional TV looks to continue to grow.

The survey of more than 1,500 U.S. consumers showed that two-thirds of consumers under the age of 35 regularly watch television through online streaming subscriptions. However, the more important number is that more than a quarter of the respondents under 35 said they are watching TV exclusively online, with another 30 percent expected to begin doing so in the next two years.

Traditional TV still has a solid base of support among those over the age of 35, with more than 40 percent saying they don’t plan to use online streaming services as their only method of watching TV. Still, online cable, direct TV or satellite is proving to be the primary method for half of the respondents over 35.

Another result of the move toward online streaming services is the rise in binge watching, again, especially among younger viewers. ADI reports that more than 50 percent of consumers between 13 and 22 say they prefer to binge watch TV series. A third of those over 35 said they prefer the traditional one episode a week.

Despite the move to more online sources, TVs are still the preferred box to view the content. More than 75 percent of all respondents prefer a 35-inch or larger TV screen to watch content. How they watch content through the TV is what is changing, as gaming devices and smart TVs join cable boxes as the most popular devices used to access entertainment at home among 13-34 year olds. Cable box, smart TVs and Blu-ray players are the most popular for 35 and older.

ADI’s study also looked into the way that viewers consume news, sports and where they prefer to watch movies. To see the details on these subjects, click here.