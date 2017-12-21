Report: Consumers Open to Shopping Through TVs

SAN FRANCISCO—How nice would it have been if you could have gotten your Christmas shopping done with a simple push on your TV remote? That would be something of interest to 76 percent of Americans according to a t-commerce study from Connekt.

The report showed that those three-quarters of respondents had a strong interest in shopping through their TVs in real time if the option was available. Of those interested, 65 percent would purchase products shown in TV ads, while 35 percent would be inclined to purchase products featured in TV shows.

Currently, the biggest obstacle might be letting people know that this technology is actually available. A majority of respondents (78 percent) said they were not familiar with technology that enables them to buy products using a TV remote. Still, there is a growing interest in t-commerce; 42 percent of those surveyed said they will likely buy products through their TV in 2018.

Among the top reasons for people’s reason is convenience, according to 74 percent of the respondents. The ability to buy right when they see a product they liked came in second at 66 percent. The ability to use a new technology and shopping from a comfortable setting also were popular options.

As far as what people want to buy off of their TVs, household goods came in at 76 percent, followed by consumer electronics at 67 percent, clothing with 47 percent, and home and garden with 44 percent.

Some holiday shopping this year has already been done through Connekt’s ShopTVTM application, with the top shopped categories coming in as consumer electronics, home accessories, fashion accessories, automotive, hobbies and toys, sports merchandise and wellness.