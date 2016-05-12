Report: 63 Million Now Watch Digital Video Programming Regularly

NEW YORK—The number of regular viewers for original digital video programming has increased by nearly 18 million since 2013, with the “2016 Original Digital Video Study” from the Interactive Advertising Bureau indicating that the current number of regular viewers is around 63 million. According to the study, those who regularly tune in to digital video content actually prefer it to more traditional TV programming, including primetime TV, which IAB says is a first.

This growth is being led by the 18-34 age group, particularly males in that age range, which are twice as likely as adults 35 and older to watch made-for-digital content, IAB says. Some of the top reasons cited for watching digital content were viewing flexibility and exclusive, original content. Consumers also maintain a positive perception of digital video, describing it is “innovative,” “younger,” “unique” and “new.”

Digital video viewers also say they remember ads more, with 38 percent claiming they do compared to 29 percent a year ago. Among 18-34 year olds, 48 percent say they are more like to remember an ad shown with original digital video content (more than the 27 percent in 2015). Of all respondents, 36 percent said they find ads shown during original digital video content to be “more interesting.”

In addition, IAB indicates that the audience for digital video programming has seen an increase in median household income; up 9 percent from 2015.

“This growing format not only attracts a valuable young demographic, but also appeals to the notoriously hard-to-reach audience of cord-cutters/nevers,” said Anna Bager, senior vice president and general manager, mobile and video, IAB. “So, it is no wonder that marketers and media buyers are crowding NewFronts presentations to see the latest in premium original digital video programming.”

To read the full report, visit iab.com/originalvideo.