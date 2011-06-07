RED Posts 120fps Scarlet Footage

LAKE FOREST, CALIF.: The long-awaited RED Scarlet remains awaited, but the folks at cine camera company have posted some footage from one of its prototypes. The development of Scarlet was announced in late 2008. It was intended to be a competitor in the DSLR video field, but has since been modified, according to photo cine news. Changes include using the chassis of a RED Epic, a $58,000 5K camera recently dismantled by the FCC for Part 15 compliance.



Indeed, the Scarlet, intended to be in the sub-$10,000 range, bears the Epic body on the RED website. The camera is said to be “Coming Soon!” Orders are now being taken for the Epic; director James Cameron recently ordered 50. The company’s inaugural camera, the RED One, now dubbed the “Mysterium-X,” is available for $25,000. The product page indicates that RED is “experiencing unusually high order volumes so processing time is currently seven to 10 business days.”



The original Scarlet specs included a 2/3-inch imager, 3072x1620 pixel resolution, and 120 frame-per-second capture--demonstrated in this 1.5 minute YouTube post.





