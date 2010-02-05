Rayspan Launches Metamaterial WiFi Antenna



Rayspan Corp. has released a new WiFi antenna, a standalone metamaterial-balanced (MTM-B) antenna, with a form factor of 15x14-mm. This is 80 percent smaller than typical WiFi dipole antennas.



The antenna is available in 2.4 or 5 GHz models, and is also offered in a dual-band version.



Balanced antennas (dipole), are better than unbalanced antennas (a whip) because they usually offer better noise rejection, better efficiency and more predictable patterns. Rayspan claims its antennas allow for up to five times reduction in size without performance trade-offs, as well as a strong immunity to changes in surroundings.



The polarization and directionality of balanced antennas also work well for MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) 802.11n links.



Rayspan's MTM-B can be created directly on a printed circuit board, retrofitted inside existing products, or integrated inside new devices. The balanced antennas are being sampled by some of the company's customers and will be in volume production this quarter. The first metamaterial balanced antenna should appear in products from Netgear.



