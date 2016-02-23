Raycom, Graham Media Group Complete Retrans Deals

WASHINGTON—According to the National Association of Broadcasters, three organizations have recently completed retransmission deals: Raycom Media, Graham Media Group and SagamoreHill Broadcasting’s KXLT in Rochester, Minn.

Raycom renewed retransmission agreements with 12 cable operators at the end of 2015. The deal maintains the delivery or Raycom Media news, weather, sports and network programming to 2.3 million subscribers in more than 30 markets across the U.S.

Graham Media Group has spent the past year completing negotiations for its five stations with Dish, DirecTV, AT&T and other small independent cable operators with no service disruption.

SagamoreHill Broadcasting has also completed retransmission deals for KXLT-Rochester, Minn., with 21 pay-TV providers, which covers 129,000 subscribers in Rochester, Austin, Minn., and Mason City, Iowa.