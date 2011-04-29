RAI selects Hitachi

RAI Television has selected Hitachi's state-of-the-art HDTV cameras to upgrade its digital studios and facilities throughout Italy. RAI will receive more than 150 Hitachi SK-HD1000 studio and EFP cameras and provide Italian and global TV audiences with high-quality HD content production and distribution.

RAI selected Hitachi after conducting extensive trials of all leading brands of high-end HD studio cameras. The Hitachi cameras were chosen for their high quality, efficiency and price performance and will integrate via fiber and triax communications as well as with wireless systems.

Hitachi SK-HD cameras are flexible, dockable HDTV cameras that allow multiple configurations thanks to their fiber-optic, digital triax cable and wireless transmission adapters. The SK-HD range offers the choice of native 1080i or 720p CCD options. The SK-HD1000 camera is complemented by a range of accessories including a full studio adapter that enables the use of both hanger-type and bayonet-type lenses without removing the camera from the adapter, an easy-to-use CCU and a digital triax system.