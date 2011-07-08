QuickPlay acquires FLO TV’s network operations center

QuickPlay Media, based in Toronto, Canada, is acquiring the network operations center assets of FLO TV for delivering content to tablets, smartphones and other wireless devices.

FLO TV’s mobile TV service, which was owned by Qualcomm, was shut down earlier this year due to lack of business. Terms of the deal for FLO TV’s 30,000sq-ft data and operations center in San Diego, CA, were not disclosed.

QuickPlay wants to expand its footprint in the United States for the rapidly expanding business of distributing content to wireless mobile media devices, said Wayne Purboo, president and CEO of QuickPlay Media. He said MSOs, carriers and telcos have a growing demand for controlling that content.

QuickPlay will use the former FLO TV facility to manage the capture and distribution of both live and on-demand content for a broad range of IP-enabled devices. It already manages more than 1 million media assets on behalf of such customers as AT&T U-verse, SIRIUS XM Radio, Bell Mobility, Motorola Mobility, Rogers Communications, RIM and Sony Pictures.

QuickPlay’s new San Diego facilities are particularly well suited to delivering live programming, including special events, to tablets and other IP-enabled devices. QuickPlay will build on its live events experience, which includes powering high profile events such as the royal wedding, 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, 2011 SuperBowl and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.