Quantum to Present on Managing Video Content at GV Expo

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum Corp. announced that Geoff Stedman, senior vice president for StorNext Solutions, will present a session at Government Video Expo 2014 on proven strategies for effective management of video content. This topic has become increasingly important as more and more government organizations use video to transform how they communicate with their employees and external stakeholders, from providing information to training teams to highlighting the value they provide.



Stedman will present “Seven Things the Beltway Can Learn From Hollywood About Video Workflows,” on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. to noon EST in the Presentation Theater of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington, D.C.

Drawing on lessons from Quantum’s record, Stedman will offer seven strategies for managing video in government initiatives and the challenges this entails. These challenges include demanding deadlines, increased collaboration, longer retention periods and tight budgets — all within an environment of massive content growth.



Quantum will exhibit in booth 536.