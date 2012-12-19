Professional Wireless Systems Completes WMAQ Studio Upgrade

CHICAGO – Professional Wireless Systems, a Masque Sound Co., recently completed a quality assurance review and upgrades to the WMAQ-TV studio located in downtown Chicago. Earlier this year, the “Steve Harvey” show moved into the WMAQ studios inside NBC Tower. Since PWS previously installed the wireless solutions at the studio, it was tasked with conducting several modifications and upgrades to the system. “



PWS provided a custom RF remote panel to accommodate outdoor shoots. The team modified antennas near a window, allowing the production team to easily enable/disable set levels for outdoor wireless capabilities.



“We customized it to give them more control to turn on/off from a remote location,” said PWS’s John Garrido. “If they want to shoot outside, they can simply flip a switch, making it much easier. Now, Steve Harvey or someone on his team can go outside and interview people on the street.”



WMAQ-TV is the NBC owned-and-operated television station in Chicago. It maintains primary studios and business offices at the NBC Tower in the Streeterville neighborhood and operates an auxiliary street-level studio on the Magnificent Mile. Currently, WMAQ broadcasts a total of 26 hours of local news per week.