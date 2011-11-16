Princess Productions debuts FORscene multicam

Forbidden Technologies announces that Shine Group company, Princess Productions, is using FORscene to log its multi-camera production of the third season of “Got to Dance.” Playing back and logging multiple concurrent video streams has required several technical issues to be resolved — made more challenging in the case of FORscene as it is a Cloud system.

Earlier this year, the core FORscene video and audio technology was optimized to support full frame rate Cloud editing on tablets and smartphones. Applying these improvements to FORscene and some further upgrades to the standard desktop Java version has enabled it to handle multicam with up to nine concurrent video streams.