Post Hole Productions adds Sonnet RAID storage

Post Hole Productions recently added Sonnet Technologies’ Fusion D400QR5 desktop four-drive RAID storage system with quad interface for on-location editing and storage of extreme sports footage.

To edit footage on location, Post Hole required a storage solution that not only provided extremely fast data transfer rates to handle large pro-resolution RED files, but was also portable and durable enough to travel to different shooting locations.

The D400QR5 offers a choice of interfaces, one of them being eSATA, which can cut transfer time by more than half. In addition, Post Hole stores files on the D400QR5, which enables the production company to master and color projects directly off the Sonnet drive.

The D400QR5 delivers data transfers up to 225MB/s read and 175MB/s write with its drives in a RAID 5 configuration. It provides a choice of four interfaces for extra flexibility: eSATA for maximum throughput, FireWire 800 for medium speed, and Fire Wire 400 and USB 2.0 for convenience. It requires only a single cable connection between the storage system and computer, simplifying setup and reducing cable clutter.